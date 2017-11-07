Wise Sage Dwight Howard Teaching the Hornets to Throw Alley Oops

At 31 years old and on his fifth NBA franchise (the Charlotte Hornets), Dwight Howard has lived and he’s learned, but at the end of the day, these youngsters just need to start throwing more lobs.

“I’ve been showing those guys how to throw that pass,” he told the Charlotte Observer, “and when it can be most effective.”

According to Howard, this has caused problems for opponents, who have not been prepared to handle a maneuver of such skill and daring.

Walker and Howard connected on two lob passes in the first half Sunday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Howard immediately noticed the reaction from Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau. “I saw coach Thibs saying, ‘You’ve got to get in on the roll!’ and guys were saying, ‘Oh, man, you throw the ball that high and he jumps, what are we supposed to do?’ Howard said.

By the Observer’s count, the Hornets have completed 10 alley-oops already this year, putting them on pace to shatter last season’s mark of 17.

Guard Kemba Walker reportedly described the plays as “really exciting.”