Here's Jimmy Butler Screaming As He Falls Out of a Canoe

Jimmy Butler recently spent some time with ESPN’s Sam Alipour in the Minnesota outdoors. Butler, who grew up just outside Houston, does not appear to be much of an outdoorsman. In the below clip, he screams twice (:58 and 2:27) in a canoe while wearing two life vests in a foot of water. To his credit, the canoe was at least tipping over during the second scream.

This being the Internet, Redditor cooperred, mashed up the scream with Taylor Swift. I apologize to r/nba for not sharing the immense profits of this post with him.

Jimmy Butler’s new nickname should be The Screaming Goat.

