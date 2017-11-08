Jerry Jones Apparently Hires David Boies, Who Coordinated Harvey Weinstein Spying, to Sink Goodell Contract

The Jerry Jones vs. Roger Goodell beef has reached nuclear levels. According to a bombshell story in the New York Times, Jones informed the six owners on the NFL’s compensation committee during a call last week that he has hired the powerful attorney David Boies in an attempt to block Roger Goodell from receiving a contract extension.

Per the Times, Jones threatened to sue the league as well as some of his fellow owners. However, a lawsuit has not yet been filed.

This week it was revealed in an in-depth story in the New Yorker that Boies was an attorney for Harvey Weinstein, and helped connect Weinstein with various spy agencies to dig up dirt on sexual harassment accusers and obfuscate reporters. (If you’ve been living under a rock, you must carve out the time to read the whole story.)

According to the Times, the compensation committee reacted as follows to Jones’ threats:

Jones has been a nonvoting member of a committee of owners that is considering Goodell’s contract, which expires at the end of the 2018 season. Jones has fought to have a say. After Jones spoke to the committee by conference call last week, the six owners revoked Jones’s status as an ad hoc member of the compensation committee, which decides on compensation packages for the top league officials.

Jerry Jones has been vocal about his belief that Goodell has mishandled player protests, but he has been on a warpath against the commissioner in response to the league’s discipline for Ezekiel Elliott.

Jones has been considered something of a shadow commissioner in recent years, engineering the Rams’ move to Los Angeles and the Raiders’ future move to Las Vegas, but based on the severity of these threats it doesn’t sound like he has the support amongst his fellow owners to oust Goodell from the job at this time.