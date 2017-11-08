Roundup: Kristaps Porzingis Takeover Continues; Good Travel List for 2018; & Josh Gordon Unplugged

Margot Robbie, actress … the woman on her bike who gave a middle finger to the President’s motorcade was fired from her job … “Sheep pick Barack Obama, Emma Watson out of a line-up” … here are some photos of an 18-year old girl who stole money from an Uber driver’s tip jar … the murderer who killed 26 innocent people in a Texas church had previously broken his infant stepson’s skull … if you’re making a travel list for 2018, you’ll want to read this … Sade is on the short list of artists I wouldn’t mind hearing after a long work day …
The most important thing you’ll read this month: “A Russian Facebook page organized a protest in Texas. A different Russian page launched the counter protest.” [Texas Tribune]
Really good read on why Miles Bridges decided to stay at Michigan State. [ESPN]
Kristaps Porzingis took over late, and the Knicks won for the sixth time in seven games. [SNY]
Let’s check in with that Orlando cop who is also a college football announcer. [Yahoo Sports]
Is it me or do sports “scandals” where college athletes take money to sign stuff just feel like total non-stories? [SI.com]
In-depth look at Danica Patrick, who at 35, may be nearing the end of her career. [Bleacher Report]
College basketball fans know the name Jaylen Adams, but he should become a national name to even casual observers this season. [Olean Times Herald]
“A bunch of guys smoke weed before the game.” Josh Gordon, unplugged. [GQ]
Your AP All-American team: Allonzo Trier (Arizona), Jalen Brunson (Villanova), Michael Porter Jr. (Missouri), Miles Bridges (Michigan State), Bonzie Colson (Notre Dame). [AP]
Scary video of something that went down at Miami airport. How? Why? Bizarre.
Video of some of the 28 points from Porzingis in the big win.
