Roundup: Kristaps Porzingis Takeover Continues; Good Travel List for 2018; & Josh Gordon Unplugged

Margot Robbie, actress … the woman on her bike who gave a middle finger to the President’s motorcade was fired from her job … “Sheep pick Barack Obama, Emma Watson out of a line-up” … here are some photos of an 18-year old girl who stole money from an Uber driver’s tip jar … the murderer who killed 26 innocent people in a Texas church had previously broken his infant stepson’s skull … if you’re making a travel list for 2018, you’ll want to read this … Sade is on the short list of artists I wouldn’t mind hearing after a long work day …

The most important thing you’ll read this month: “A Russian Facebook page organized a protest in Texas. A different Russian page launched the counter protest.” [Texas Tribune]

Really good read on why Miles Bridges decided to stay at Michigan State. [ESPN]

Kristaps Porzingis took over late, and the Knicks won for the sixth time in seven games. [SNY]

Let’s check in with that Orlando cop who is also a college football announcer. [Yahoo Sports]

Is it me or do sports “scandals” where college athletes take money to sign stuff just feel like total non-stories? [SI.com]

In-depth look at Danica Patrick, who at 35, may be nearing the end of her career. [Bleacher Report]

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

College basketball fans know the name Jaylen Adams, but he should become a national name to even casual observers this season. [Olean Times Herald]

“A bunch of guys smoke weed before the game.” Josh Gordon, unplugged. [GQ]

Your AP All-American team: Allonzo Trier (Arizona), Jalen Brunson (Villanova), Michael Porter Jr. (Missouri), Miles Bridges (Michigan State), Bonzie Colson (Notre Dame). [AP]

Scary video of something that went down at Miami airport. How? Why? Bizarre.

Video of some of the 28 points from Porzingis in the big win.