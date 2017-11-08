NBA USA Today Sports

Kyrie Irving Is Messing With Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers

The Kyrie IrvingLonzo Ball showdown ESPN promised viewers if off to a bit of a lopsided start. The Boston Celtics lead the Los Angeles Lakers, 33-16, after the 1st quarter. Kyrie has 6 points and 2 assists and some crazy highlights while Lonzo has 0 and 0 and 0. There was a lively debate over whether or not he needed to change the mechanics of his jumpshot on the pregame show so he’s got that going for him.

