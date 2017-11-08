LiAngelo Ball is in Serious Legal Trouble But LaVar's Big Baller Show Must Go on

UCLA’s Cody Riley, Jalen Hill, and LiAngelo Ball were arrested in China on Tuesday for allegedly shoplifting from a Louis Vuitton store. After spending several hours at a police station, they were released and allowed to return to their luxury hotel where they must remain until the legal process concludes, per ESPN.

The trio is facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted. This is very, very, serious.

So while it’s no surprise that LaVar Ball, professional ringmaster and LiAngelo’s father, is adding to the bizarre nature of the situation, it’s still a bit jarring.

Consider the chain of events following the younger Ball’s release. First LaVar was going to have a press conference for media at the hotel. Then it was going to just be in his hotel room. Then it was moved from his hotel room. Then it didn’t happen at all on the advice of legal counsel.

Ball passing up — or even delaying — an opportunity to speak in front of cameras is news. But lest you think there’s been a major sea change, know that he’s still playing the showman. And hype man.

LaVar Ball said, "I'm going to wait until I get more intel on what's going on" before he comments on LiAngelo Ball's arrest but said he's not worried. "He'll be fine," he said. "Everyone's making it a big deal. It ain't that big a deal." pic.twitter.com/E7QuMaMsNU — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 8, 2017

It’s understandable why Ball wants to push the narrative that this is no big deal. The basic facts and potential consequences tell a different story. The Balls’ celebrity isn’t going to go very far in China. Serious legal jeopardy is also not preventing the family from filming their reality show for their scores of fans. The show, after all, must go on.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

The Ball family is heading on a sightseeing tour of Shanghai while their reality show crew films them. Meanwhile the UCLA men's basketball team is at Shanghai Disneyland. LiAngelo Ball is still detained in Hangzhou along with teammates Cody Riley and Jalen Hill for shoplifting. pic.twitter.com/edzqaKKwjr — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 8, 2017

LiAngelo’s uncertainty also won”t prevent the Big Baller Brand from getting a foothold in the crucial Asian market.

Big Baller Brand will still open two pop-up shops in China as scheduled; one in Shanghai Nov. 10 and one in Hong Kong Nov. 14. pic.twitter.com/DTpapM9Fsm — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 8, 2017

Look, Ball is in a tough spot. No matter how irritating he can be, no one wants to see another father see one of their children in peril. And I am not judging him for the way he’s responding. I’m simply pointing out how his carnival barker act has predictably turned this into a bigger circus than it would have been otherwise.

It will be fascinating to see how the Ball patriarch responds as the situation continues. It’s in his best interest — and his son’s — to play things close to the vest and not say anything bombastic. That will be a challenge, as it’s tough for him to flip that showman switch off.

The cameras are still rolling on the Ball show. Only now it feels as if there’s some real stakes and real drama.