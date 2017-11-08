PM Roundup: Melissa Benoist, Lane Kiffin Keeps Trolling Along, Teddy Bridgewater Is Back

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, a LaVar Ball free zone for…a number of days.

“Supergirl” is still around: “Supergirl” is still on the air and, while I’ve never watched it, I’m in favor of Melissa Benoist being employed. There’s apparently a big deal happening in the show’s third season.

Kiffin Train trolls along: Lane Kiffin is leading Florida Atlantic to a really nice season, and (as always) he’s the king of the coaching trolls.

Teddy is back: The Minnesota Vikings activated Teddy Bridgewater on Wednesday more than 400 days since he injured his knee. Now we’ll see if he actually gets on the field.

Tweet of the Day:

I was on time……🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VEzViAQtS3 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) November 8, 2017

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead: Actually, The Status Quo in College Athletics is Just Fine; Team Twitter Accounts Have 280 Characters Now and It’s a Disaster; Here’s Jimmy Butler Screaming As He Falls Out of a Canoe; The Mike McCarthy and Bill O’Brien Colin Kaepernick Depositions Should Be Amazing.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Around the Sports Internet: Dana White wants to promote boxing events now; Why won’t the Texans be honest about Colin Kaepernick; Josh Gordon says he’s sober and wants to be the best receiver in football; Bob Costas thinks a future without football is possible.

Song of the Day: