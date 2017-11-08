Michael Felger Mocks Roy Halladay's Death, Says It's Not A Tragedy [AUDIO]

Michael Felger is not a compassionate man. The day after two-time Cy Young Award winner Roy Halladay died in a plane crash, the Boston sports talk host took to the air to mock him. Felger ripped Halladay for flying a plane as a hobby and even mocked his crash.

Felger is BERATING Roy Halladay for wanting to fly a plane as a hobby. I mean, he’s basically doing mocking commentary of Halladay flying & crashing, complete with sound FX. This is an actual quote from Felger, “He got what he deserved.” I’m done with @985TheSportsHub. — Dan O'Mara (@Dan_OMara) November 8, 2017

Felger called Halladay a moron repeatedly while he and co-host Tony Massarotti repeatedly go after the deceased pitcher. The sound effects added in make it even worse.

We’re working on getting the audio to the segment up on the site, but if you want to listen to it go to this link and click on “November 8 — Hour 2.”

UPDATE: Here’s the audio.

I’m fairly certain 98.5 The Sports Hub should sit Mr. Felger down and have a chat with him. Have some compassion dude, he died 24 hours ago.

Saying Halladay acted recklessly, is completely valid. He did. But berating and mocking a man’s death takes it to another, disturbing level.