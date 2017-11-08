USA Today Sports

Paul Finebaum Thinks Miami Fans Are Even More Thin-Skinned and Delusional Than Michigan Fans

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said some tough but largely fair things about the history of Miami football earlier this week.

His comments were understandably not received all too well by Hurricanes enthusiasts. But Finebaum is not a pundit who turns and runs from a take or a beef with a non-SEC school. So he doubled down, suggesting Miami may have nudged long-suffering Michigan out of his crosshairs.

Finebaum continued, likely further frustrating Canes fans, getting them mad, making them react, and possibly proving his “thin-skinned” conclusion.

Here’s the thing. Finebaum wins either way. If Miami keeps winning and makes the playoff, he can keep turning this feud into content. If Miami loses, he can revel on their failure.

Not his first rodeo.

 

