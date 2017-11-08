Paul Finebaum Thinks Miami Fans Are Even More Thin-Skinned and Delusional Than Michigan Fans

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said some tough but largely fair things about the history of Miami football earlier this week.

Finebaum #bumass #TheU is coming back whether you like it or not pic.twitter.com/bO1L2UwGQ1 — #TheU INSIDERS (@CANEINSIDER) November 7, 2017

His comments were understandably not received all too well by Hurricanes enthusiasts. But Finebaum is not a pundit who turns and runs from a take or a beef with a non-SEC school. So he doubled down, suggesting Miami may have nudged long-suffering Michigan out of his crosshairs.

"I really thought that Michigan fans were the most thin skinned & delusional in #CFB but I was wrong, Miami fans easily win that award. I'm not sure if I've ever seen anything like it" – @finebaum — John Hayes (@JohnHayes730) November 8, 2017

Finebaum continued, likely further frustrating Canes fans, getting them mad, making them react, and possibly proving his “thin-skinned” conclusion.

I’ve watched @Finebaum for 3 straight days to get made furious by a Miami take. Took many hours… but i finally hit paydirt. pic.twitter.com/Bn14Dq4qhz — Mike Ryan (@MichaelRyanRuiz) November 8, 2017

Here’s the thing. Finebaum wins either way. If Miami keeps winning and makes the playoff, he can keep turning this feud into content. If Miami loses, he can revel on their failure.

Not his first rodeo.