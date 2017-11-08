Philadelphia's NBC Station Showed Roy Halladay Surrendering Homer After Homer For Some Reason

One odd thing NBC 10 did this morning was air a montage of Roy Halladay giving up a bunch of home runs pic.twitter.com/elcJ7ZYi38 — Dan McQuade (@dhm) November 8, 2017

In what can only be described as a baffling editorial choice, NBC 10 in Philadelphia picked B-roll of Roy Halladay giving up home run after home run during his time with the Phillies. The footage played during an interview with former Phillies general manager Ruben Amaro, Jr., who, like so many others, spoke fondly of the former Cy Young winner’s on- and off-field exploits in the wake of yesterday’s tragedy.

Very interesting tribute.

[@dhm, Deadspin]