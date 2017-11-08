Team Twitter Accounts Have 280 Characters Now and It's a Disaster

Twitter yesterday rolled out the new 280-character limit en masse. Now, I’m not one to complain about the trivial, but the immediate results portend trouble as the user experience has been made significantly worse. In time, people will grow use to the lengthy tweets and it will stop being such a shock to the system.

But right now it feels like a scene in an Apocalypse movie shortly after the scientists play God and bring something into this world that doesn’t belong. Not to be hyperbolic or anything.

I mean, just look at what the team accounts are doing with this new feature. It is abominable.

#Steelers in the Hall of Fame:

Bettis

Bell

Blount

Bradshaw

Butler

Dawson

Dudley

J. Greene

K. Greene

Ham

Harris

Johnson

Kiesling

Lambert

Layne

McNally

Noll

A. Rooney, Sr.

D. Rooney

Stallworth

Stautner

Swann

Webster

Woodson#280characters — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 8, 2017

Finally! Enough characters to count all of Tom’s wins.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38

39

40

41

42

43

44

45

46

47

48

49

50

51

52

53

54

55

56

57

58

59

60

61

62

Hey @Twitter, can we get some more characters? — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 8, 2017

2009

2000

1999

1998

1996

1978

1977

1962

1961

1958

1956

1953

1952

1951

1950

1949

1947

1943

1941

1939

1938

1937

1936

1932

1928

1927

1923 Wow. We've never been able to do that before! Thanks, @twitter. pic.twitter.com/4W1U7qpLlj Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 8, 2017

No. Just no. No one wants this. What has Twitter done? Is it too late to go back?

This is just the tip of the iceberg. The 280-character offerings are only going to get worse. Strap in. We may not make it through.