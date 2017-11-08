Team Twitter Accounts Have 280 Characters Now and It's a Disaster

Twitter yesterday rolled out the new 280-character limit en masse. Now, I’m not one to complain about the trivial, but the immediate results portend trouble as the user experience has been made significantly worse. In time, people will grow use to the lengthy tweets and it will stop being such a shock to the system.
But right now it feels like a scene in an Apocalypse movie shortly after the scientists play God and bring something into this world that doesn’t belong. Not to be hyperbolic or anything.
I mean, just look at what the team accounts are doing with this new feature. It is abominable.
No. Just no. No one wants this. What has Twitter done? Is it too late to go back?
This is just the tip of the iceberg. The 280-character offerings are only going to get worse. Strap in. We may not make it through.
Comments