VIDEO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Fell Backwards into a Sand Trap

President Donald Trump is no stranger to the golf course and and got in a round with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Hideki Matsuyama on Sunday at Kasumigaseki Country Club. On one hole, Abe hit into a fairway bunker and as he was trying to escape the clutches of the sandy demon, it pulled him back in. The 63-year-old Abe quickly bounced up and carried on like nothing ever happened.

While playing golf with President Trump, the Prime Minister of Japan took a tumble after trying to get out of a bunker… https://t.co/RmNtwZDb8J (📽️: @umekichkun) pic.twitter.com/ynDZobhaDn Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — GOLF.com (@golf_com) November 8, 2017