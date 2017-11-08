VIDEO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Fell Backwards into a Sand Trap

President Donald Trump is no stranger to the golf course and and got in a round with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Hideki Matsuyama on Sunday at Kasumigaseki Country Club. On one hole, Abe hit into a fairway bunker and as he was trying to escape the clutches of the sandy demon, it pulled him back in. The 63-year-old Abe quickly bounced up and carried on like nothing ever happened.
While playing golf with President Trump, the Prime Minister of Japan took a tumble after trying to get out of a bunker… https://t.co/RmNtwZDb8J (📽️: @umekichkun) pic.twitter.com/ynDZobhaDn
— GOLF.com (@golf_com) November 8, 2017
