WWE Sent Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn Home From UK For Ignoring Creative

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have long been looked at as the future of the WWE. Both are exciting, young stars who carry credibility with die-hard fans from their days in federations like Ring of Honor and Chikara. Apparently, they both also have an independent streak that has gotten them sent home from the WWE’s current UK tour.

During a SmackDown taping Tuesday night, Zayn and Owens were reportedly given instructions by the WWE’s creative team that they refused to follow in the ring. The pair was supposed to assault members of the New Day tag team after a match, then allow that team to come back and win the brawl. That didn’t happen.

After Zayn faced Kofi Kingston, Owens entered the ring and the pair attacked Kingston, then left the ring before the comeback. New Day was reportedly left in the ring puzzled and the sound crew didn’t play music, as the story had gone off-script.

Obviously that’s not good television, so the pair was sent home.

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that the duo (who are real life friends) have been difficult to work with recently. The pair was close with recently-fired writer Jimmy Jacobs and British wrestler Neville, who has not been around recently.

It would be awful news for WWE if Zayn and Owens were truly on the outs with the company. Though, since this is professional wrestling, you never know if this is part of a storyline or it’s legitimate. But this feels like something real given how it looked on TV.