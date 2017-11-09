Cameraman Tries to Avoid Young Celtics Fans With "LONZO SUCKS" Written on His Belly

The Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, 107-96. Lonzo Ball was held to 9 points on 4-of-15 shooting and he was booed almost every time he touched the ball. Here’s a young Celtics fan sharing his opinion on the Lakers rookie.

[via Reddit]

The camera cut away quickly to the guy who dumped $7 worth of popcorn on his head, but the world now knows that there is a Celtics fan out there walking around with “LONZO SUCKS” written on his belly. In this kid’s defense, Lonzo has now shot 30% or worse from the field in 9 of his 11 games. You can read the writing on the… torso.