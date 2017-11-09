Charles Woodson Responds to Mike Francesa's Harsh Criticism of ESPN Monday Night Countdown

Mike Francesa, who is nearing just one month left in his tenure at WFAN, did not have very nice things to say about ESPN’s Monday NFL Countdown. He called this week’s program “the worst display of a football pregame in the history of mankind.”

Francesa was particularly dismayed with the C’MON MAN segment, which, uh, isn’t exactly new, and wished they would’ve just broken down the football game airing later that night.

Francesa chronicler BackAftaThis tagged Charles Woodson in his tweet of the segment, and Woodson responded:

Exactly the kinda of guy we want out of football. #nofunpolice — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) November 10, 2017

You can bet your bottom dollar that a caller will bring up this tweet to Francesa tomorrow, and that he’ll respond by doubling down on his take.