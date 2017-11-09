Hungry Warriors Fan, Unfazed by Steve Kerr's Outburst, Goes to Town on Noodles

shouts to my man going hard at his Chinese takeout noodles pic.twitter.com/HXVp0QCLl3 — alex (@steven_lebron) November 9, 2017

Golden State Warriorscoach Steve Kerr had a difference of opinion with the officials during last night’s game against Minnesota and was vocal about it. He also incorporated some broad body language. But nothing — and we mean nothing — was going to distract the real MVP from the task at hand.

The real MVP, of course, is this hungry fan behind the bench and the task at hand was housing delicious noodles.

The guy is a machine. Very impressive display.