It's November 9th and Tim Tebow's Christmas Stocking is Already Up

It’s no big shock that Tim Tebow is a big Christmas guy. It is a bit shocking that a person willing to hang a stocking up on or before November 9th would admit it on social media. Some people have no shame.

For heaven’s sake, even the most craven of radio stations haven’t switched over to all-holiday fare yet for the risk of internal and external revolt.

November 9th is way too early, especially for someone who lives in the South. Certain exceptions can be made for Yankees already furious with the frosty weather and looking for hope.

We’re trying to live in a society here, Tim.