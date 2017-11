Lonzo Ball is struggling. LiAngelo Ball is under house hotel arrest. LaVar Ball is finally quiet. This tweet from a Big Baller pop up shop may be the last we hear from Father Ball until LiAngelo comes home.

Much respect to WZK in Shanghai for hosting our Big Baller Brand pop up shop in China. pic.twitter.com/R4tqXsGByH — Lavar Ball (@Lavarbigballer) November 9, 2017

While the reality television cameras continue to roll, LaVar has been advised to stay quiet and for once it seems he has heeded that advice.

On Thursday night LaVar Ball and LaMelo Ball, who arrived in Shanghai Tuesday night, visited LiAngelo Ball at the hotel in Hangzhou he is being required to stay at by police until the legal process in his shoplifting case is over. They returned to Shanghai after their visit. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) November 9, 2017