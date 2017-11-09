O.J. Simpson Kicked Out Of Las Vegas Hotel For Being Drunk, Belligerent

O.J. Simpson may be fresh out of jail, but the Juice is already in midseason form.

TMZ is reporting Simpson was kicked out of the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas late Wednesday night after being drunk and disorderly at the hotel’s Clique bar. Apparently Simpson had been a fixture at the hotel and its bars since his release from prison.

From the report:

…at around midnight last night, Simpson was drunk and became disruptive at the Clique bar. We’re told Simpson was angry at hotel staff and glasses broke at the bar.

Below is a picture of the 70-year-old Simpson walking through the hotel last night:

Never know who you are going to see in Vegas…. yep, OJ Simpson pic.twitter.com/ginaBY6zwk — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) November 9, 2017

Security reportedly showed up and escorted Simpson out of the hotel, and he has been permanently banned from the Cosmopolitan.

Las Vegas police audio from just after midnight discusses the incident. It is posted below: