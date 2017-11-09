PM Roundup: Karlie Kloss, Louis C.K. Bombshell, Jameis Winston Fined, Greg Olsen To The Booth

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, where all are welcome and none are judged. Except you, crazy, stupid, ugly guy. You know who you are.

Karlie at the CMAs: Karlie Kloss was at the CMAs last night. I’m not sure why she was there, but she looked fantastic.

CMhaaaay 💃👋 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Nov 8, 2017 at 4:24pm PST

Unlucky Louie: After years of rumors, Louis C.K. has been accused of sexual misconduct by five women. The New York Times published an expansive piece today and the allegations are fairly shocking.

Jameis fined: Despite being out for a few weeks with a shoulder injury, Jameis Winston managed to make the news. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been fined for pushing Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore’s helmet on Sunday.

Olsen to the booth: Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen will join FOX Sports’ broadcast of the Rams-Vikings game this week. Olsen will be up in the booth while his team is on its bye week. He clearly has his eyes on a post-playing career.

