Richard Sherman Thinks He Tore His Achilles Tendon Thursday Night

Richard Sherman left Thursday night’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals and was visibly telling teammates that he tore his Achilles tendon.
The Seattle Seahawks cornerback entered the game nursing an injury to his Achilles, and now it looks like things got far worse. This would obviously be an enormous blow to Seattle and would put Sherman out for the season and possibly into next year as well.
Here’s the play where it happened:
And here is Sherman telling his teammates his diagnosis:
Here’s the official word:
