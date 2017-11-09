Richard Sherman Thinks He Tore His Achilles Tendon Thursday Night

Richard Sherman left Thursday night’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals and was visibly telling teammates that he tore his Achilles tendon.

The Seattle Seahawks cornerback entered the game nursing an injury to his Achilles, and now it looks like things got far worse. This would obviously be an enormous blow to Seattle and would put Sherman out for the season and possibly into next year as well.

Here’s the play where it happened:

And here is Sherman telling his teammates his diagnosis:

Richard Sherman is convinced he tore his Achilles. Following Tirico's lip read, you could see he told Bobby Wagner, "It's torn, it's torn." — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 10, 2017

Here’s the official word: