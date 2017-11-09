Roundup: Kristaps Porzingis' Elbow, Paris Hilton's Second Album, Flying Ubers

USA Today Sports

Cara Buono, a.k.a., “Mrs. Wheeler” … Air Force Academy cadet wrote racial slur outside own dorm room … another accusation against Kevin Spacey … parents upset health teacher returns to work following controversial gender lesson … woman rings up $1,800 worth of stuff at WalMart is self-checkout for $3.70 … Bob Saget got engaged … Paris Hilton is releasing another album … someone peeled a potato at a Liam Gallagher concert … Kevin Spacey dropped from completed film and his role will be re-shot … a self-driving bus in Las Vegas crashed within 2 hours … Uber wants to put flying cars in Los Angeles by 2020 … 

How legendary NYC streetballer Fly Williams became a heroin kingpin. [Bleacher Report]

A deep appreciation for Roy Halladay’s incredible stats. [SI]

Blake Griffin has gotten better, but he’s not as famous these days. [Sports Illustrated]

Kristaps Porzingis’ elbow may require a procedure… in the offseason. [NY Post]

The Packers cut Martellus Bennett, who apparently failed to report physical condition. [ESPN]

Ezekiel Elliott is keeping quiet about his possible suspension. [FOX Sports]

A collection of all the sports jokes from 30 Rock. [Uproxx]

Jamal Crawford explains why the Clippers were so close to the Warriors, but not really.

Kyrie Irving was impressed with Lonzo Ball. Kyrie says a lot of weird stuff.

Last week Doc Rivers shared a story about the time he tried to get kicked out of a game so he could watch Tiger Woods in the Masters.

Gambling is much more acceptable in Australia. Language NSFW.

