Will Ferrell Approached LeBron at the Gym, Told Him to Run for President

Will Ferrell joined Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday. He told a story that he was staying in a hotel in Boston while filming Daddy’s Home 2, and it was where all the Celtics’ opponents stayed during the NBA playoffs. At one point, the Cavs were there, and Ferrell was working out at the adjoining gym when he saw LeBron.

While Ferrell says he generally leaves celebrities alone, he had to approach LeBron and tell him something. “I went over to LeBron, and I’m like, ‘I was just telling my wife the other night that you need to run for President. You’re from the Midwest. You’re very famous. You’re very popular. You’re very articulate. Please run for office.”

No word on LeBron’s response but it would’ve been enjoyable for all of us to observe a candid camera of this moment.