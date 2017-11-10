Aly Raisman Says She Was Sexually Abused By USA Gymnastics Doctor

Aly Raisman has added her name to the long list of athletes who have accused Dr. Larry Nassar of sexual abuse. Nassar was the team doctor for USA Gymnastics for nearly 20 years. In her new book “Fierce,” Raisman details the abuse, saying she was first treated by Nassar when she was 15 years old.

In an interview for an upcoming episode of “60 minutes,” Raisman discusses her anger at being exposed to Nassar, why no one stopped him and why people are questioning women for not speaking up earlier. Here’s an excerpt:

RAISMAN: Why are we looking at why didn’t the girls speak up? Why not look at what about the culture? What did USA Gymnastics do, and Larry Nassar do, to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up? JON LAPOOK: You’re angry. RAISMAN: I am angry. I’m really upset because it’s been– I care a lot you know, when I see these young girls that come up to me, and they ask for pictures or autographs, whatever it is, I just– I can’t– every time I look at them, every time I see them smiling, I just think– I just want to create change so that they never, ever have to go through this.

Raisman, who is now 23, says she spoke to the FBI about Nassar after competing in the Rio Olympics in 2016. The six-time Olympic medalist joins an enormous group of women — including friend and teammate McKayla Maroney — who have accused Nassar of abuse.

Nassar currently faces 22 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Michigan and could wind up with life in prison. He has also been sued by more than 130 women in civil lawsuits, and has already pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges. He will be sentenced later this month in that case.