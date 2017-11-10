College Basketball Predictions for 2017-2018

Here are our predictions for Final Four, national champ, and other things heading into the college basketball season. For Jason Lisk’s NCAA Tournament projections for all 68 slots, see here. For the Top 50 players, go here.

JASON McINTYRE

Final 4: USC, Wichita State, Duke, Arizona

National Champion: USC

National Player of the Year: Michael Porter Jr.

1st team All-American: Bonzie Colson (Notre Dame), Michael Porter Jr (Missouri), Trevon Bluiett (Xavier), Miles Bridges (Michigan State), Jalen Brunson (Villanova).

Team that Missed the NCAA Tournament Last Year That Makes it: Missouri

Biggest name program to miss the NCAA Tournament: Louisville

JASON LISK

Final 4: Wichita State, Duke, Michigan State, Villanova

National Champion: Duke

National Player of the Year: Miles Bridges

1st team All-American: Ethan Happ, Miles Bridges, Michael Porter, Jr., Devonte Graham, Grayson Allen.

Team that Missed the NCAA Tournament Last Year That Makes it: Lots of teams: Missouri, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas, Alabama, Texas A&M

Biggest name program to miss the NCAA Tournament: Butler

KYLE KOSTER

Final 4: Michigan State, Notre Dame, Duke, Villanova

National Champion: Michigan State

National Player of the Year: Miles Bridges

1st team All-American: Grayson Allen (Duke), Jalen Brunson (Villanova), Miles Bridges (Michigan State), Angel Delgado (Seton Hall), Michael Porter Jr. (Missouri).

Team that Missed the NCAA Tournament Last Year That Makes it: Missouri

Biggest name program to miss the NCAA Tournament: UCLA

RYAN PHILLIPS

Final 4: Duke, Michigan State, Wichita State, Arizona

National Champion: Michigan State

National Player of the Year: Miles Bridges

1st team All-American: Miles Bridges (Michigan State), Michael Porter Jr. (Missouri), Jalen Brunson (Villanova), Bonzie Colson (Notre Dame), Trevon Blueitt (Xavier).

Team that Missed the NCAA Tournament Last Year That Makes it: Missouri

Biggest name program to miss the NCAA Tournament: Butler