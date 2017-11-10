NCAAF USA Today Sports

College Football Whip Around: Top Games For Week 11

College Football Whip Around: Top Games For Week 11

College Football Whip Around: Top Games For Week 11

Joel Klatt, George Schroeder, and Paul Myerberg preview this weekend’s biggest matchups: TCU at Oklahoma, Notre Dame at Miami, and Georgia at Auburn.

