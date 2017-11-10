WATCH: Conor McGregor Shoves Ref, Slaps Security Guard At Bellator Event

Conor McGregor could be in a whole lot of trouble. The UFC superstar was at Bellator 187 in Dublin watched training partner Charlie Ward fight when all hell broke loose.

After Ward won, McGregor leaped into the cage to celebrate with his friend. Veteran mixed martial arts referee Marc Goddard and security tried to remove him from the cage because McGregor wasn’t a licensed corner man for Ward. After getting into Goddard’s face, McGregor was led from the cage by friend Artem Lobov.

Watch:

Here’s another angle:

Conor McGregor jumps cage to celebrate with teammate Charlie Ward pic.twitter.com/Nw5mckQkrB — Conor McGregor News (@ConormcGregor5) November 10, 2017

If I’m security I do exactly what they did. For all they knew it was a random guy jumping into the cage and attacking Ward, rather than celebrating. There are rules about this stuff for a reason.

Then McGregor came back, jumped onto the cage and slapped one of the security guards on the head:

Yeah, Conor has some explaining and apologizing to do.