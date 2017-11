Jimmer Fredette had a 54-point triple-double in China today. It was his second 50-point game in two nights. He also got into an altercation with Stephon Marbury after a hard slap that was not called. Jimmer responded with a shove and the two native New Yorkers had to be separated.

