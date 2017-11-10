Lonzo Ball Had a Bad October and Now He's Slumping In November

Lonzo Ball averaged 10.4 points, 7 assists, 7.3 rebounds in October. He shot 33% from the field and made 29% of his 3’s. It was a rough start to his rookie season, but things have actually gotten much worse. That’s right, Lonzo Ball is currently in the worst slump of his career.

His shooting in November has been horrendous. He’s made just 3-of-24 3-pointers in his last five games. He’s dead last in the NBA in 3-point shooting. His jumper, which must have been hidden by a lack of camera angles in college basketball games, is giving broadcasters plenty of fodder.

Buck and Kara discussing Lonzo’s shot pic.twitter.com/AA6rvkSWAf — Danny (@recordsANDradio) November 10, 2017