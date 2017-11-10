PM Roundup: Katheryn Winnick, Louis C.K. Issues Statement, The Honeymoon Is Over In OKC

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which knows it’s Friday and all it wants to do is dance, dance, dance.

Lagertha is in the new Call of Duty: Katheryn Winnick, who plays badass warrior queen Lagertha on “Vikings,” provides a voice to the new “Call of Duty: WWII” game. She’s also a fantastic follow on Instagram. Not only is she lovely, she also posts tons of videos of the show’s fight training. She’s very cool, owns three martial arts schools and is a third-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, a second-degree black belt in Karate and a licensed bodyguard. She also likes to work out:

Hard at work .. Prepping for my new movie💪🏼 A post shared by Katheryn Winnick (@katherynwinnick) on Jun 8, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Louis C.K. Admits it: In a lengthy statement, Louis C.K. has admitted to the sexual misconduct alleged by five women in a New York Times story from Thursday.

George, Thunder are in trouble: Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder are struggling early on and it appears the honeymoon is over for the team’s big offseason acquisition.

Sherman out: Richard Sherman is out for the year after rupturing his Achilles tendon during Thursday Night Football.

Tweet of the Day:

2-year-old brought in a 1987 Topps Dale Murphy card for show and tell today and I have canceled the paternity test — Kyle Allester Koster (@KyleKoster) November 10, 2017

Song of the Day: