PM Roundup: Katheryn Winnick, Louis C.K. Issues Statement, The Honeymoon Is Over In OKC

Lagertha is in the new Call of Duty: Katheryn Winnick, who plays badass warrior queen Lagertha on “Vikings,” provides a voice to the new “Call of Duty: WWII” game. She’s also a fantastic follow on Instagram. Not only is she lovely, she also posts tons of videos of the show’s fight training. She’s very cool, owns three martial arts schools and is a third-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, a second-degree black belt in Karate and a licensed bodyguard. She also likes to work out:
Louis C.K. Admits it: In a lengthy statement, Louis C.K. has admitted to the sexual misconduct alleged by five women in a New York Times story from Thursday.
George, Thunder are in trouble: Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder are struggling early on and it appears the honeymoon is over for the team’s big offseason acquisition.
Sherman out: Richard Sherman is out for the year after rupturing his Achilles tendon during Thursday Night Football.
