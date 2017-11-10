USA Today Sports

Roundup: Everyone Famous is an Awful Person; Bad Parents Ignoring Stuff; "Star Wars" Will Last Forever

Explosive Louis C.K. allegationsAnd Roy Moore allegations … Air Force investigating how Texas shooter fell through cracksRoyals manager Ned Yost breaks pelvis after falling from tree … Steve Bannon is very confident in his own importance … Has Cam Newton watched Titanic yet … Michigan State to wear t-shirts to promote social justice … New Jersey diner adding gratuity to kids’ orders … Florida parents accused of neglecting child’s rotting teethHarassment and lack of consequences at New Republic … The Democratic primary was either rigged or not rigged and it’s a fluid situation … SkyCam back for NBC’s Titans-Steelers broadcast … John Kelly once again applying that heavy handMOAR Star Wars … The week Apple ruined the alphabetCould DraftKings become a sportsbookCraig Carton selling his house for some reason … Robert Mueller team interviewed Stephen MillerBoston sports radio worlds collidingHuman backs into self-driving shuttle … Won’t anyone think of the strippers … Martellus Bennett back with the Patriots … Secretly excited for the new Taylor Swift … Bre Tiesi.

Mr. Robot is such an ambitious, thrilling show. [Uproxx]

Have we all lost our minds? Definitely a possibility to consider. [Washington Examiner]

Yeah, I think we have. [The Hill]

Don’t get overconfident. The United States isn’t a prohibitive favorite against North Korea in a war. [Newsweek]

LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers owner? [Bleacher Report]

When you don’t want to win a car.

Come fly the friendly skies.

