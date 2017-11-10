Russell Wilson's Concussion Check Lasted All of Zero Seconds

The NFL could look into the circumstances regarding Russell Wilson’s Thursday night concussion check to see if it violated league protocol, ESPN reports. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback sustained a hit by Arizona’s Karlos Dansby midway through the third quarter and was sent to the sideline by referee Walt Coleman.

Wilson briefly entered the concussion tent then exited without being joined by any medical officials.

Russell Wilson sent off after taking hit to the chin for concussion check, ducked in the tent then sent right back out pic.twitter.com/8HXvKOGNuG — That Dude (@cjzer0) November 10, 2017

It was not thorough doctoring.

Wilson promptly returned to the game, made a big play, and held on for a crucial divisional victory. Afterwards he downplayed any suggestion corners were cut and procedure skirted.

“I was just trying to move my jaw. I was like, ‘Ah, man, it’s stuck,'” Wilson said. “I think I was kinda like laying down on the ground for a second just trying to get my jaw, and I think Walt thought maybe I was injured or something like that. I told him I was good, I was good, and he said, ‘Come off the field.’ “I think Walt did a great job first of all. He made the smartest decision. I was fine, though, 100 percent fine. And then they finally went over through the whole concussion stuff and all that. We went through every question you could imagine, and I answered even some more for them just so they knew I was good, and then went back in there.

NBC’s cameras did show Wilson re-entering the tent later in the quarter.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

Even if you take Wilson at his word, the perception isn’t great, especially with droves of Seahawks simultaneously ripping Thursday night football for being unsafe. How can they be so passionate about player safety with their words but appear so cavalier with actions? It doesn’t add up.