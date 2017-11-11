NCAAF USA Today Sports

Here's a Miami Fan With a Turnover Chain Tattoo

Here's a Miami Fan With a Turnover Chain Tattoo

NCAAF

Here's a Miami Fan With a Turnover Chain Tattoo

Miami’s football resurgence has increased turnover chain awareness around the country and the gaudy accessory has become a thing. Hurricanes fans are buying in at different levels. This guy, who now has it permanently tattooed on his skin, is one of the most committed. For some reason we don’t feel compelled to make a snarky comment.

, , , , NCAAF

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAF
Home