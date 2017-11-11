Here's a Miami Fan With a Turnover Chain Tattoo

Miami’s football resurgence has increased turnover chain awareness around the country and the gaudy accessory has become a thing. Hurricanes fans are buying in at different levels. This guy, who now has it permanently tattooed on his skin, is one of the most committed. For some reason we don’t feel compelled to make a snarky comment.

