Josh Beckett Arrested For Public Intoxication After Tackling Country Music Singer

Josh Beckett was arrested for public intoxication in Texas on Friday night. Beckett jumped on stage and tackled the lead singer of a country music band. Via TMZ:

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, Beckett admitted to stage diving and said he hit his leg on the speaker during the incident.

The worst part … the singer of the band told cops he suffered serious injuries to his arm, neck and shoulder from the incident … including a torn rotator cuff and dislocated shoulder.

Becket’s camp claims this was simply a case of horseplay gone wrong. Beckett last pitched in 2014.

