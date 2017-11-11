LiAngelo Ball, Fellow Freshmen in Trouble, Won't Be Returning to America With the UCLA Basketball Team

UCLA Bruins freshmen LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill will not return to Los Angeles with the rest of the Bruins basketball team. Instead they will remain under hotel arrest in Hangzhou for an unspecified amount of time. Via ESPN:

A source with firsthand knowledge of the investigation said the players could be in Hangzhou for “a week or two.” The source noted that there is surveillance footage of the players shoplifting from three stores inside of a high-end shopping center, which houses Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Salvatore Ferragamo stores.

I wonder if that’s just awkward wording or if they were seen shoplifting from multiple stores. It’s also unclear how long the Ball family will remain in China. Since LaVar Ball called the arrest no big deal the group has been wary of shooting reality show footage.