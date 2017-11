Notre Dame and Miami have renewed their rivalry and the result has been 2,039 references to “Catholics vs. Convicts.” Hurricanes wide receiver Braxton Berrios offered his own commentary on the situation after scoring the game’s first touchdown.

Berrios ran off the field with his arms clasped behind his back as if handcuffed. It was rather clever.

Miami leads 27-0 at the half. There have been ample opportunities to celebrate.