N.C. State's Bradley Chubb Did a Thing
By: Kyle Koster | 33 minutes ago
North Carolina State survived a tough challenge from Boston College this afternoon. Bradley Chubb, fearsome defensive lineman with a mischievous side, celebrated the three-point victory by doing a thing.
That’s really as specific as I can be here. It was odd — as if he was a glitching video game character.
