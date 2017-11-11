Utah Valley Blows 9-Point Lead to Kentucky After Completely Unnecessary Halftime Speech From University President

The #5-ranked Kentucky Wildcats trailed by 9 to the unranked Utah Valley Wolverines at halftime on Friday. Kentucky went on an 18-1 run to start the second half and Utah Valley didn’t score a field goal until 5:01 into the half. Kentucky ended up winning 73-63.

It’s likely that Kentucky just realized they were Kentucky and it is the natural order of things in college basketball that Kentucky beats Utah Valley no matter what. However, people who believe in things like karma or the basketball gods will point their fingers directly at Utah Valley president Matthew Holland for this loss. Holland not only found his way into the locker room at halftime, but he gave a speech. A speech which was really unnecessary and probably doesn’t happen if there are cameras in the locker room. A speech in which he referred to himself in the third person.

Sorry no one believed you while you were growing so fast. Good luck with #1 Duke tonight.