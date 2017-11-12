Bill Self Bamboozled By Reporter's British Accent

Having paid a fair bit of attention over the years to a rock-and-roll band from Liverpool called The Beatles, you may recognize the following as the Liverpool accent.
But the details aren’t so much important, since what you have here is a reporter from England and a basketball coach from Oklahoma, and although they technically speak the same language, there was nonetheless a language barrier during Kansas coach Bill Self’s press conference on Friday night.
It probably would have helped if he’d sung his question.
