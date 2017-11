Tennessee coach Butch Jones is the Tennessee coach no longer, reports FS1’s Bruce Feldman.

BREAKING Butch Jones is out as #Vols head coach, source tells me. He just informed his staff. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 12, 2017

The Volunteers slipped to 4-6 with a 50-17 loss to Missouri on Saturday. Jones had been at Tennessee since 2013, and went 9-4 in 2015 and 2016. He leaves Knoxville with a 34-27 overall record, and three bowl wins.