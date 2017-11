DeShone Kizer left the game and headed to the locker room after taking this hit from A’Shawn Robinson on an incomplete pass:

It was a shame especially because Kizer had been having a pretty good game for the Browns. He was 15/24 for 178 yards passing and a touchdown, and also had 57 rushing yards. The offense had been moving well. Cody Kessler is now in for the Browns.