VIDEO: John Fox Cost the Bears a Turnover on the Dumbest Challenge of All-Time

Mitch Trubisky hit Benny Cunningham on a screen on 3rd-and-13. Cunningham was initially ruled down short of the goal-line, and it looked like he could have hit the pylon so John Fox challenged. However, Cunningham had lost control of the ball heading towards the pylon and it was ruled upon review that the play resulted in a touchback and Packers’ ball.

If this winds up costing the Bears this game, this challenge will live in infamy.

[Video via MarcusD]