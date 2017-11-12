JuJu Smith-Schuster And Le'Veon Bell Re-Enact A.J. Green, Jalen Ramsey Fight As TD Celebration

Juju Smith-Schuster and his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates are becoming known for their creative touchdown celebrations. On Sunday, Smith-Schuster and Le'Veon Bell used their end zone opportunity to mock a division rival.

After Smith-Schuster scored on a seven-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts, Bell approached him and choked him from behind. It looked suspiciously like Cincinnati Bengals receiver A.J. Green did to Jaguars corner Jalen Ramsey last week.

Check it out:

And here’s Green vs. Ramsey last week:

Gotta love mocking a division rival. Well played Steelers.