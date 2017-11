LaVar Ball is so ridiculous that it must be difficult to make a parody out of him. But on Saturday Night Live this week, Keenan Thompson took the challenge for a bit during Weekend Update in which he sold some new Big Baller Brand shoes for his detained son, LiAngelo.

The “LiAngelo 20s” cost $700,000 each, and must be purchased one at a time. But at least there’s a Bose sound system.