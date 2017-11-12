Marqise Lee Just Committed The Worst Penalty Of The Season

Marqise Lee and the Jacksonville Jaguars were trailing the Los Angeles Chargers 17-14 with less than two minutes remaining on Sunday, but were driving to at least a tie. Then Lee committed what is, by far, the worst penalty any player has taken during the 2017 season.

On second and 10 from LA’s 22 yard line, Lee ran a slant over the middle and took a hard hit near the goal line as a Blake Bortles pass sailed over his head. As a flag flew, Lee celebrated, believing the Jags had gotten a huge call. Here’s what he did:

Marqise, what are you doing?!? Because that little dance was aimed a a Charger, Lee was flagged for taunting and assessed a 15-yard penalty. Oh, and the officials decided the contact near the goal line wasn’t worthy of a penalty and picked up that flag.

So Lee’s dance cost the Jags 15 yards, taking them from the 22 to the 37, and making it third and 25. Bortles threw an interception on the next play.

Thanks to some Chargers miscues, the Jaguars were able to tie the game with five seconds remaining and the contest is now in overtime. That doesn’t excuse how dumb Lee was.