Marquise Goodwin Lost His Baby Son Earlier in Day, Dropped to Knees In Emotional Scene After Scoring Touchdown

I just wanna thank those who’ve genuinely prayed for @morganakamomo & myself through out this pregnancy. Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am. Although we are hurt, I am grateful for the experience and grateful that God blessed me with a wife as courageous and resilient as Morgan. The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable. Please Pray for the Goodwin family. 💙👣
Marquise Goodwin, wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, announced on Instagram that he and his wife had lost their baby boy during pregnancy, and that they had to deliver prematurely very early this morning.
Goodwin played later in the day against the Giants and scored on a long touchdown. He pointed skyward on his way into the end zone, then held the ball in his hands as he collapsed to his knees in an emotional moment.
Comments