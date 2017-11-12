NFL USA Today Sports

Marquise Goodwin Lost His Baby Son Earlier in Day, Dropped to Knees In Emotional Scene After Scoring Touchdown

Marquise Goodwin Lost His Baby Son Earlier in Day, Dropped to Knees In Emotional Scene After Scoring Touchdown

NFL

Marquise Goodwin Lost His Baby Son Earlier in Day, Dropped to Knees In Emotional Scene After Scoring Touchdown

Marquise Goodwin, wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, announced on Instagram that he and his wife had lost their baby boy during pregnancy, and that they had to deliver prematurely very early this morning.

Goodwin played later in the day against the Giants and scored on a long touchdown. He pointed skyward on his way into the end zone, then held the ball in his hands as he collapsed to his knees in an emotional moment.

, , , NFL

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home