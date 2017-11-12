Minnesota Vikings Leapfrog Celebration Was Outstanding

Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

Case Keenum is playing out of his mind so far against the Redskins on the road – 11-of-14, 188 yards, three TDs in the first half – and after his TD pass to Adam Thielen, the Minnesota Vikings celebrated by playing leapfrog.

Jason McIntyre

Spent a few years as a sportswriter in newspapers, then a few years as a magazine reporter, and freelanced for many outlets before starting The Big Lead in 2006. It was sold in 2010 and acquired by USA Today in 2012. Jason can also be heard on Fox Sports Radio, Saturday mornings from 6-9 am EST.