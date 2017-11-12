NFL USA Today Sports

Minnesota Vikings Leapfrog Celebration Was Outstanding

Case Keenum is playing out of his mind so far against the Redskins on the road – 11-of-14, 188 yards, three TDs in the first half – and after his TD pass to Adam Thielen, the Minnesota Vikings celebrated by playing leapfrog.

