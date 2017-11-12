The Jacksonville Jaguars Are Going to Win 10-11 Games, and Host a Playoff Game

Jacksonville is one of the hottest teams in the NFL, having peeled off three straight wins, including a thrilling overtime triumph over the Chargers. The Jags have been a laughingstock for years. A doormat.
This year, they’re destined for 10 or 11 wins and hosting a playoff spot.
Yes, Blake Bortles is still a work in progress, but the defense is still 1st in the league, and most importantly, have you seen the schedule?
Currently 6-3, here’s who the Jags have next:
at Browns 0-9
at Cardinals 4-5
vs Colts 3-7
vs Seahawks 6-3
vs Texans 3-6
at 49ers 1-9
at Titans 6-3
They play two teams with winning records the rest of the way. The best QBs they face – Russell Wilson and Marcus Mariota. Let’s give Jacksonville three losses in their final seven. That’s still 10 wins.
The Titans season finale could be a showdown for the division, but it’s worth noting Tennessee still has to play at Pittsburgh and vs the Rams. Tennessee won the earlier meeting handily on the road.
Comments