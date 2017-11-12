The Jacksonville Jaguars Are Going to Win 10-11 Games, and Host a Playoff Game

Jacksonville is one of the hottest teams in the NFL, having peeled off three straight wins, including a thrilling overtime triumph over the Chargers. The Jags have been a laughingstock for years. A doormat.

This year, they’re destined for 10 or 11 wins and hosting a playoff spot.

"The @Jaguars​ are legitimate Super Bowl contenders in the AFC." Tell @jasonrmcintyre if you think he's wrong ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Zbgu7pl3Gy — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 12, 2017

Yes, Blake Bortles is still a work in progress, but the defense is still 1st in the league, and most importantly, have you seen the schedule?

Currently 6-3, here’s who the Jags have next:

at Browns 0-9

at Cardinals 4-5

vs Colts 3-7

vs Seahawks 6-3

vs Texans 3-6

at 49ers 1-9

at Titans 6-3

They play two teams with winning records the rest of the way. The best QBs they face – Russell Wilson and Marcus Mariota. Let’s give Jacksonville three losses in their final seven. That’s still 10 wins.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the The Big Lead email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

The Titans season finale could be a showdown for the division, but it’s worth noting Tennessee still has to play at Pittsburgh and vs the Rams. Tennessee won the earlier meeting handily on the road.