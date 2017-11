Vontaze Burfict will do Vontaze Burfict things. He got ejected from the game against Tennessee after his second penalty of the drive, where Jeff Triplette said he made contact with an official. Burfict then took his time leaving the field and interacting with what looked like Bengals fans on his way to the locker room.

