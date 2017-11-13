Buffalo Bills Fans Went Streaking Naked, Lit Themselves on Fire

Buffalo Bills fans are a hearty and committed bunch and they once again delivered some impressive police blotter content Sunday. While the football team looked lethargic on the field during a 47-10 dud against New Orleans, Bills Mafia was engaged and going above the call of duty all day long.

Perhaps hoping to join the ranks of several other flaming Buffalo Bills fans on YouTube, a man fell into a fire pit Sunday morning at the Twin Oaks Motel on Abbott Road in Orchard Park before the start of the football game. Orchard Park Police reported that, when they responded to the incident at about 11:45 a.m., the man’s clothing was extinguished. The victim was treated at the scene before being taken to Erie County Medical Center. His name was not released.

Another rabid fan decided to star in an impromptu PSA regarding shrinkage by streaking in the frigid elements.

Naked fan on the field in Buffalo pic.twitter.com/JQDCHZ7tPv — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) November 12, 2017

The closest the Bills got to a touchdown all day 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S41HYVDvkt — Alex Gill (@Alex_Gill31) November 12, 2017

Look, I’m not judging the actions of these people. Life’s too short to wake up on Monday without any regret. At the same time, it’s fair to suggest that if you’re lighting yourself on fire or running buck naked in public, then you are out of ideas and instead relying on man’s basest instincts.

Considering these incidents and regular table-breaking, perhaps it’s best to just accept that this is what Bills football does to people. It gets into their bones and takes over, leading wherever the chaos wants to go.

[Buffalo News]